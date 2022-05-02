Duluth Dermatology Holds Free Skin Cancer Screenings for Melanoma Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, health experts raised awareness and helped out the public on the first day of skin cancer awareness month.

It’s called Melanoma Monday and Duluth Dermatology was holding free SPOTme skin cancer screenings throughout the day.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. Health experts say it is highly treatable when detected early which is why Monday’s free, drop-by event was so important.

“We have had a lot of people come through, many people who called ahead but also people who have just shown up because of awareness that we made online. We found lots of pre cancer lesions, some a-typical moles and several skin cancers. So this is definitely a screening event that has had a lot of benefit,” owner of Duluth Dermatology Hilary Reich, M.D. said.

Duluth Dermatology says it’s important to get screened regularly. They are not planning to hold other free screenings but say to call to schedule a visit.