Duluth FC Footballers Put Pen to Paper on Signing Day

The Bluegreens will open their season this Saturday on the road against Joy Athletic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday afternoon, Duluth FC held a special signing day at St. Luke’s to welcome the players for this upcoming season.

The roster is filled with players from all over the world, including a handful of footballers from last year’s squad. When asked for reasons why they decided to come back, their love for the fanbase was near the top of the list.

“Right off the bat from the end of COVID, a lot of people still came out with tons and tons of support. Host families were always amazing so that was big for a lot of the players last year. But also just the general camaraderie within the team. Bus rides, hotel stays and preparations before games and training. All of it was just amazing because it felt like a genuine family,” said goaltender Brendan Dally.

This year’s roster also includes a lot of familiar names that local soccer fans will recognize, including members of UWS men’s soccer team.

“It’s honestly, I see it as an honor. I was the only one playing last year. And now, giving the confidence to those guys on the team, guys like Perry, guys like Harry, who came on and had tremendous fall seasons. We know the quality that they have. And just for them to take it to the next level, like I said, it’s a great honor. It shows we’re doing a good job over there. It shows that Coach Mooney is doing a good job as well so shoutout to him,” said former Yellowjacket defender Scott Wilson.

“It’s kind of the next step in the natural progression. It just gives them a platform to improve and progress. We have, I think this year, substantially more local talent than what we’ve had in previous years, which is good. That’s what we want. We’re moving in the right direction,” head coach Sean Morgan said.

