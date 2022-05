Esko Softball Hangs On for Home Win Over Duluth Denfeld

ESKO, Minn. – In a back-and-forth battle, the Esko softball team shook off a slow start and held on for a tight win at home over Duluth Denfeld 6-5 in eight innings Monday afternoon at the Esko Sports Complex.

The Eskomos will be back at it again Tuesday afternoon at home against Virginia.