Former Duluth East Hockey Standout Ryder Donovan Transfers from Wisconsin to Vermont

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East hockey star Ryder Donovan is transferring from Wisconsin to Vermont. The forward confirmed the move on his Twitter account.

Donovan spent the past three seasons with the Badgers, totaling 12 points in 88 games. The 21-year-old will have two more years of eligibility with the Catamounts with the extra year due to the pandemic. Donovan was a fourth-round pick for the Vegas Golden Knights back in 2019.