GoFundMe Created For Family After Superior Woman Dies From Train Accident

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Hayleigh Grace Turner, the woman who died after she was hit by a train in Superior.

FOX21 has confirmed through the family that the GoFundMe is authentic.

Donations will help cover the funeral costs and the time family members will take off of work to properly grieve.

Hayleigh had just celebrated her 30th birthday last week when her body was found on the train tracks on Saturday. Superior police say that at this time, foul play is not suspected.

“Those of you that knew Hayleigh Grace, knew she was a young, beautiful, free spirited, genuine soul, she could walk into any room and light up the room with pure happiness and laughter,” Taylor Stout, the fundraising organizer, wrote. “She had a passion for sharks. She loved spending time with her family and friends, Hayleigh had lived in Superior for the last few years, so time spent in her small hometown with family and friends was always cherished and special to her heart! On April 30, 2022 Hayleigh Grace lost her life in a tragic accident. Her family is grieving the lost of her beautiful young self. These donations will go to giving Hayleigh a proper funeral and burial, this is a devastation to her family and they need time to grieve. So time off work will be needed, if you knew Hayleigh and are able to donate it would be greatly appreciated, if you didn’t know her we wish you could have! Any donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

If you would like to donate, click here.