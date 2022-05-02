Hermantown’s Vieau, Grand Rapids’ Rohloff Selected in USHL Phase I Draft

Vieau was selected by the Tri-City Storm, while Rohloff was picked by the Fargo Force

CHICAGO, Ill. – The USHL held its Phase I Draft Monday afternoon and a pair of Northland natives heard their names called.

Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau was selected in the seventh round by the Tri-City Storm. Vieau was fourth on the Hawks in goals scored, helping the team capture the 2022 Class A state championship.

In the ninth round, the Fargo Force selected Grand Rapids defenseman Luka Rohloff.