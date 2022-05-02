Home Opener Ends with Nail-Biting Win for Cloquet Baseball Team

Kade Kolodge would throw six scoreless innings for the Lumberjacks as Hayes would close out the Wolves in the seventh, who stranded the bases loaded to end the game.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior Marshall Hayes would knock in the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth as the Cloquet baseball team held on to beat Milaca 1-0 Monday afternoon at Mettner Field.

