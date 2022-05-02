Lake Superior College Spring Art Show

Art created by more than 200 students is on display at Lake Superior College.

The Spring Art show includes ceramics, metal art Jewelry, sculptures, paintings, and photography. Each student was allowed to pick two pieces of there choosing to put in the show which they will be graded on.

Some students have chosen to put their artwork up for sale, and one student we talked to was excited to have her art on display.

“It’s really nice, it feels really refreshing and rewarding. And, I had a really hard time in ceramics and just seeing how it’s come together is really nice. I made some cute bowls for my mom you know I made like an egg bowl, I thought that was really cute,” LSC Ceramic Student, Tanya Lucky says.

The art show is free to check out and will be on display at LSC until Wednesday at 9 PM.