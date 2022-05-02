Proctor Golf Course Open to Public

The Proctor-Esko vs. Hermantown match is the first event hosted at the Proctor Golf Course this year.

PROCTOR, Minn.– It’s officially tee-time in the Northland again, as golf courses are opening back up for those eager to back out on the green.

The Proctor Golf Course officially opened today, with high school golf teams competed in their first match of the season. The Proctor Golf Course manager tells us that the course is about a month behind schedule thanks to the weather, but it will catch up as the days get warmer.

“You look outside and the snow starts to melt, then there’s a snow storm and it starts to melt and it’s happened like three, four times so now that we’re open it’s pretty exciting. I’m hoping I can play today,” says general manager Jason Klatte, “The course is looking pretty good, we got it all cleaned up. It’s a little wet in some places but for the most part it’s playable.”

With the grounds still a little wet, he says the course is not allowing gold carts at this moment in order to keep the grass maintained. They should be able to be used in the next month.