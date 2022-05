St. Scholastica Baseball Celebrates Senior Day with Sweep Over St. Olaf

The Saints will be back in action Tuesday afternoon with a road doubleheader against Gustavus Adolphus.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Senior Day, the St. Scholastica baseball team earned a home sweep over St. Olaf 3-0 in Game 1 and 4-3 in Game 2 Monday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

The Saints will be back in action Tuesday afternoon with a road doubleheader against Gustavus Adolphus.