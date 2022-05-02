Superior Cannabis Company Opens Tower Ave Location

They sell everything from the common CBD oils, ointments, and creams, as well as skincare, bath bombs, and more.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A CBD store has just popped up in superior’s downtown, the owner’s 3rd location after Canal Park and Austin, Minnesota.

Superior Cannabis Company opened up shop on Tower Avenue on May 1st.

The President of the company, Jeff Brinkman, said what sets their products apart is that they farm the plant themselves, and it’s certified USDA organic.

“As people try it and as they educate themselves about it I think they find out that there are some benefits that, we can’t really make health claims but they actually feel the benefits,” he said.

He also said the city of superior welcomed them with open arms when they called them interested in planting roots there.

“We conceived actually the idea up in Superior Wisconsin so it was our natural progression was to bring it back and open up in Superior Where we belong,” he said.

According to Brinkman, Minnesota’s laws around CBD and CBG are more restrictive than Wisconsin’s.

But since they have their grower’s license in Austin, Minnesota and all the labs they work with are licensed in Wisconsin, it’s a good relationship, he said.