UMD BMSE Student Group to Host Free Sports Camp at Public Schools Stadium

The camp is open to boys and girls ages K through 8th grade and there is no need to register in advance.

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the year, UMD hosts several camps, whether it’s with the women’s basketball team or the football team. And later this week, the Bulldogs will host another one with a special goal.

A free sports camp will take place this Wednesday at Denfeld High School’s Public Schools Stadium. The event is hosted by the UMD Black Men Serving Excellence student group and one of its initiatives is uplifting the youth in the local community.

“That’s one of the big things for us because we did volunteering at schools and when you see younger black kids, they see older black men doing things that most of them, in the communities that they grew up in, are not doing. So just seeing students of color, whether we’re just college athletes or just regular college students, but just seeing us doing positive things in the community, that will have a positive impact on them,” group president Dayvia Gbor said.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages K through 8th grade from 4 to 6 p.m. Campers will participate in outdoor games, races and other fun activities. And it is 100% free with no need to register in advance.