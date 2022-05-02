Ursa Minor Among Businesses Excited to be Part of Homegrown’s Comeback Track

DULUTH, Minn.- After an exciting first verse of Homegrown Music Festival’s comeback track Sunday the music kept flowing through the Lincoln Park Craft District Monday. And businesses like Ursa Minor Brewing again couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s hard to remember a packed hall it’s been a few years you know,” owner Ben Hugus said. “But it was a different experience it was busy there were a lot of people coming down.”

But the memories soon came flooding back to Ursa Minor Brewing on West Superior Street with the music of Homegrown day 2.

Roughly double the staff prepared were ready to serve the bar-hopping music lovers who packed it in starting at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

“We’re going to start with just, we’re going to be clearing out our tables making some space for the artists to play,” said Hugus. “It can get pretty loud sometimes depending on who’s playing.”

“I remember we had Brothers Burn Mountain here play once and that was the loudest thing I’ve ever heard,” he said.

While it is the first in-person Homegrown in two years it’s not Ursa Minor’s first post-pandemic live music rodeo.

They had artists perform for drive-thru type events and then on their patio, before having tunes back weekly.

But Hugus said everyone’s anticipation is tuned up to enjoy Rob May Band, Side String Band, and Robin Hood Was Right all night long.

“It’s what people look forward to they want to come out they want to sit down they want to have a pint of beer and enjoy a local musician showing off their amazing craft something that they care about,” said Hugus.

“That’s what we do with our beer we use beer as a tool to bring people together and that’s what musicians do with their music,” he said.

Ursa Minor has live music every Thursday through Sunday, and Homegrown day 3 crescendos on through Zeitgeist, the DECC, Sir Ben’s, and more venues until Sunday.

You can find the full schedule here.