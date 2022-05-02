UWS to Hold In-Person Commencement Ceremony

UWS will present the largest number of bachelors degrees in more than five years, as well as, the highest amount of masters in over two decades.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– College students work long and hard to reach the day they walk across the stage, but many weren’t able to enjoy their graduations in the traditional way as ceremonies went virtual over the past two years.

Now, many campuses have returned to normal, allowing grads and their loved ones to enjoy the special day. This year, nearly 700 seniors at UW Superior will accept their degrees for the first time since 2019. The ceremony will return to its traditional format with student speeches, words from the chancellor and of course the presentation of associates, bachelors and masters degrees.

“I think it’s going to inspire us to get out there. I think that with Covid and everything going on, I think people have lost that personal touch,” says UWS senior Zoey Moilanen, “. I feel like graduating without walking across the stage, it takes something away and I think this year, we’re getting that back.”

Commencement will be held Saturday May 14, at Wessman Arena.