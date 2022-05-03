12-Unit Apartment Building Catches Fire In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – An apartment building fire in Duluth has displaced multiple tenants.

The fire was reported around 10:15 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of West 2nd Street.

A resident woke up to sounds of smoke detectors, according to officials.

Fire crews responded within two minutes. Everybody was evacuated.

One tenant was hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Two cats were killed.

A cause is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.