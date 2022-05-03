3 Teens Taken To Hospital After Boat Capsizes On Minnesota Lake

Three teenagers were taken to the hospital after the boat they were on capsized in a Kandiyohi County lake.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it responded on Monday at 9:49 p.m. to Green Lake in Irving Township where a boat with five people on board had capsized about 300 yards offshore from the Green Lake County Park boat access.

The five people on the boat were not wearing life jackets, but they were able to climb on top of the capsized boat until they were rescued by the New London Fire Department.

Three teenage boys were taken by ambulance to a local hospital because they exhibited indicators of hypothermia. Their conditions are not known.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate this incident.

The Minnesota DNR continues to warn boaters and paddlers that cold water is dangerous and unexpected falls can turn tragic quickly. Each year, about 30 percent of fatal boating accidents happen during the “cold-water period,” according to the DNR.

As boaters and paddlers take their first trips of the year onto the water, the DNR says enthusiasts should: