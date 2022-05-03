Catalyst Story Institute Holds Filmmaking Workshops

Tuesday's session was on how to make a show on any budget, led by Hollywood filmmaker Kimberley Browning.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Catalyst Story Institute is hosting several workshops throughout the week on the film and video production industry.

Tuesday’s session was on how to make a show on any budget, led by Hollywood filmmaker Kimberley Browning. Browning grew up outside of D.C., has worked in Los Angeles and said she was honored to share some of her knowledge with the local filmmakers here.

She added she’s been exploring Duluth since 2018 and sees a lot of growth in the film scene in the area.

“Being able to them move to LA and grow up with a rich community of filmmakers and people who help each other and a festival of community, I know what it means to have that support. I was really inspired by everybody’s enthusiasm and commitment and what’s going on here is magnificent. It’s really exciting to see it get off the ground,” Browning, who also serves as the head of programming with the Catalyst Story Institute, said.

Catalyst will host another workshop next Tuesday at Zeitgeist focusing on finances.