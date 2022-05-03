Congdon Park Elementary Holds “From Sap to Syrup” Learning Experience

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Congdon Park Elementary School are getting a hands-on learning experience this week on how tree sap is changed to maple syrup.

The second annual Sugaring Off STEAM began earlier this spring when first and second grade students collect the sap from trees outside their school.

Every grade is making a visit to the school’s garden, where a makeshift sugarbush has been set up. Students are using skills related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math towards how sap is filtered, boiled down into a syrup, and taste testing the product.

“I’m trying to connect whatever they’re studying in their specific grade to their level,” says first grade teacher Alaina Pilate. “When fourth grade comes out we go much more in depth into the water cycle. Fifth grade is studying simple machines, so we talk about the simple machines that are being used in this process. Kindergarten, they are learning about weather and trees, and so we go much more into that aspect.”

New this year is a reverse osmosis machine created by a parent, which separates the sap into a higher concentration to make syrup and pure water.

Overall, Pilate says having experiences where students can be hands-on and outside the classroom when learning can help them retain what they learn when it takes place every year. “It’s important to have that classroom learning, but I think there is so much value in applying it as well.”

Pilate also thanks the volunteers, parents, and school staff which helped in their time and effort to put on this year’s event.