Enger Park Golf Course Opens For Season

Enger Park Golf Course opened Tuesday morning with their front 9 for walking and the practice facility. They said depending on the weather, they plan to open more nines and allow golf cars possibly later this week

DULUTH, Minn. – It continues to be an exciting week for golfers as Enger Park Golf Course became the latest to open up for the season.

Enger Park Golf Course opened Tuesday morning with their front 9 for walking and the practice facility. In just the first few hours, Enger saw over 50 people hit the links. And after the start to the year got delayed weeks, they’re expecting that number to continue to grow throughout the week.

“It’s been a long wait but there’s only a little bit of snow, a little bit of ice, although the ice in the ponds might help; we can skim across some ponds so that might be a benefit. It’s a lot better than hitting in a sim,” Duluth golfer Bruce Peckham said.

The late opening and continued wet weather also caused issues for the workers as they did everything they could to keep the course maintained so it would be ready to go.

“It’s tough for planning, it’s tough for getting staff on board and ready to go and it’s like what are we opening next week, is it the week after? The last couple of years, we’ve been ready to go by April 20th and this year, as soon as we hit the middle of April it’s like is it ever going to end? This is good today to finally have people out here and be being outside,” Enger general manager and head golf pro Mike Bender said.

Enger Park Golf Course says depending on the weather, they plan to open more nines and allow golf cars possibly later this week. Enger is the only public Duluth course open this season.