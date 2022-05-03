Former Duluth East Hockey Coach Mike Randolph Named New Head Coach at St. Thomas Academy

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Former Duluth East hockey coach Mike Randolph has been named the new head coach at St. Thomas Academy.

Randolph spent this past season as an assistant coach with the Cadets after coaching the Greyhounds for over 30 years. Randolph has the third-most wins ever for a head coach and in his time at East appeared in 18 state tournaments and eight championship games., winning two state titles in 1995 and 1998.