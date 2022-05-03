Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk Selected in First Round of USHL Phase II Draft

Pionk currently skates for the Minnesota Wilderness and is fourth on the team among defenseman in points.

CHICAGO, Ill. – The USHL held its Phase II Draft Wednesday afternoon. And with the fourth overall pick, Waterloo selected Hermantown native Aaron Pionk.

Other selections include a pair of Grand Rapids teammates as Hunter Bischoff went in the fourth roun to Youngstown and Ren Morque was a ninth-round selection for Sioux City. Also, Eveleth native Will Troutwine was taken in the 10th round by Des Moines and another Hermantown native Kade Kohanski went off the board in the 14th round to Chicago.