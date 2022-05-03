Lake Superior College Welcomes Mini Pony as Part of Stress Less Days

Spirit is a registered therapy mini with Pet Partners, allowing students to stop by for a fun little distraction during this stressful time of the semester.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s almost final exam week for college students so Lake Superior College decided to host a special guest to help with stress relief.

Spirit the mini pony with Rocky Run Stables visited the LSC student life area Tuesday afternoon as part of stress less days, put on by the student life department. Spirit is a registered therapy mini with Pet Partners, allowing students to stop by for a fun little distraction during this stressful time of the semester.

“When the students come in worried about everything they’ve been going through, am I going to pass my test, is my paper OK, they just come and for that split second, they can forget everything. And it just grounds them, and helps them so much and it’s nice to see that smile, that big ole smile,” owner of Rocky Run Stables Beth Wilson said.

Stress less days at Lake Superior College continues with a ping pong tournament on Wednesday and yoga on Thursday.