Prep Baseball: Duluth Marshall Blanks Duluth Denfeld, Proctor Earns Walk-Off Win Over Superior

The Hilltoppers shutout the Hunters while the Rails won a thriller over the Spartans.

DULUTH, Minn. – Freshman pitcher Owen Marsolek pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and no runs while striking out 10 batters as the Duluth Marshall baseball team shutout Duluth Denfeld 3-0 Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

In other prep baseball action, AJ Reyelts hit a sac fly in the bottom of the seventh to give Proctor the walk-off win over Superior 2-1 at Egerdahl Field.