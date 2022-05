Proctor’s Maddy Walsh Strikes Out 14 in One-Hit Shutout Against Hermantown

Junior Maddy Walsh allowed one hit and struck out 14 batters

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Junior Maddy Walsh allowed one hit and struck out 14 batters as the Proctor softball team held on to beat Hermantown 1-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Rose Road Fields.

The Hawks will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against Duluth Marshall while the Rails will host Duluth Denfeld at home.