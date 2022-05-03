Spring Weather Throws Bone to Dog Owners Bringing Pups to Dog Parks

DULUTH, Minn.- With the recent refreshing burst of Spring weather, Mother Nature sure tossed a bone to local dog owners bringing their furry friends to the dog park.

At the Keene Creek Dog Park out in West Duluth today, so many pooches were prancing around soaking up the sun, or playing fetch.

One owner we talked to says his dogs really needed to get outside after the extra-long winter.

“Great, I’m super happy about it,” said Dan Johannesson, there with his dogs Rommel and Ruger. “How long have we had this weird weather? Jeez. Yeah, I’m happy, stoked about it.”

“Somebody ought to have an indoor dog park in Duluth that way dogs can go out in the winter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shannon Pelosi has a big German Shephard, Husky, Grand Pyrenees mix — who needed to stop hanging out with their 9-month-old son Easton and start mingling with some other mutts.

“They’re best friends, yeah. He puts up a lot with the baby, he kind of looks at me like, ‘mooom.’ Sometimes he’ll be grabbing his ears or something, but they give it to each other,” said Pelosi.

Keene Creek Dog Park also has a separate area for small dogs under 20 pounds.