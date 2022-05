UMD Baseball Sweeps Southwest Minnesota State in Home Finale

The Bulldogs will close out their regular season with a three-game road series against Bemidji State.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD baseball team would score seven runs in third inning to get the win over Southwest Minnesota State 10-7 Tuesday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

And in Game 2, the Bulldogs knocked off the Mustangs 8-6 to sweep the doubleheader.