UWS Baseball Tops Northland College, Extends Win Streak to Six Straight

The Yellowjackets improve to 11-4 in the UMAC.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior baseball team picked up their sixth straight win, knocking off Northland College 10-5 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action Wednesday afternoon with a road trip to Martin Luther.