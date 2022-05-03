UWS Men’s Tennis Captures First Outright UMAC Regular Season Title in Program History

The Yellowjackets will open the UMAC tournament taking on fourth-seeded Minnesota Morris in the semi-finals on Friday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s tennis team made some major history this past weekend.

The Yellowjackets wrapped up their regular season schedule going undefeated in the UMAC and winning their first outright conference title in program history. And the team hopes to keep the good times rolling in the UMAC tournament this weekend.

“You know, it was right from the start I think that we saw that we made the finals last year, we can do it again and let’s go out there and do our job this time. It’s really just an unreal moment, something that, you know, you’re never gonna forget it. Unfinished business is what we’ve been saying all week. So we’re really happy with where we’re at. We just want to take that next step now,” said junior Carter LaMont.

“As the one seed, you got a target on your back so we’re just trying to play perfect tennis but knowing that, we’re gonna make mistake mistakes and not everything’s going to play out the way that we need to. But we’re just planning on doing what we need to do and letting the wins and losses kind of take care of them themselves,” head coach CeeJay Schaffner said.

