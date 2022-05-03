Zeitgeist Showcases Work from Local Photographers During Homegrown Day Three

DULUTH, Minn. – The Homegrown music festival week continues Tuesday with a different kind of event to showcase multiple types of artists.

The opening reception for the Homegrown photo show was held Tuesday at Zeitgeist, accompanied by music from the Goat Hill Quartet. Along the walls were photos from different local photographers that have been taken at Homegrown events over the years.

“We have a lot of really talented photographers in this community and this is a way to show off what they can do and it’s a way that we can highlight them. There’s a lot of them that really love to get out there and take photos and it’s another form of art that we can showcase at Homegrown,” volunteer Margie Nelson said.

The photos will be displayed at Zeitgeist for the rest of the week, then majority of them will be given back to the photographers.