Cloquet’s Ryan Tomsche Commits to UWS Men’s Soccer Team

Tomsche captained the Lumberjacks to their second-ever section title and first since 2011.

CLOQUET, Minn. – This week, Cloquet’s Ryan Tomsche put pen to paper on his commitment to join the UW-Superior men’s soccer team.

This past fall, the center midfielder anchored CEC’s first line of defense for a squad that had a goals against average against under one. Tomsche also captained the Lumberjacks to their second-ever section title and first since 2011.