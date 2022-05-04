Coffee Conversation: Tickets Available For North Country Ride’s Derby Gala Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – North Country Ride’s Derby Gala is happening this Saturday, May 7, at the Buffalo House Junction, and one of the non-profit’s board members joined Dan Hanger, who is emceeing the gala, on the morning show to talk about what to expect. Click the video above for that conversation.

For ticket information for the Derby Gala, click here.

And for our recent story on what North Country Ride is all about, click here.