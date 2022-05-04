Duluth Student Brings Loaded Gun To ALC

DULUTH, Minn. — A student at Duluth’s Area Learning School brought a loaded gun into a classroom on Wednesday, according to the district administration.

It was discovered by two staff members, who alerted an administrator.

The student was taken away from the classroom and the gun was confiscated.

Police then brought the student into custody.

The student will face possible disciplinary action from ISD 709, while Duluth police will handle the investigation that could lead to criminal charges.

The school would not comment on how old the student is.