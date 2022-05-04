Former Cloquet Labor Temple Nearly Transformed Into Lofts, Office Space

CLOQUET, Minn. – The transformation is nearly complete for the former Cloquet Labor Temple into new housing units.

GCL Development Group has been working on the building for the past eight months to create Union Lofts, with 10 high-end studio and one-bedroom apartments and three office spaces.

This is the developer’s first project, and they appreciate the community’s support as they increase housing options in the city.

“The immediate neighbors are very much excited about the transformation,” says owner Clyde Sherman, “of course that’s going to raise property value in the area. Working with the city, the City of Cloquet has been great to work with.”

All units are expected to be completed by the end of August. Leasing has begun for several of them, with one unit set aside for vacation rental.

Sherman adds they are prepared to repeat this process for other properties in the Cloquet and nearby areas. “We’re looking at a couple of different properties on our radar. This definitely will not be one first and only.”