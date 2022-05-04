Fun and Games for Kids at UMD BMSE’s Sports Camp

The BMSE group says it hopes to make the camp a regular event moving forward.

DULUTH, Minn. – Public Schools Stadium was the place to be Wednesday for kids to get outside and enjoy the weather with their favorite UMD Bulldogs.

The Black Men Serving Excellence group hosted a special sports camp at Denfeld High School. The event was free to the public and featured several activities including football, soccer and tug of war. Organizers say the camp was a chance for them to get out to West Duluth and make the camp more accessible for kids who live in that area.

“Being able to give back, especially to people who look like me in an area that’s predominantly white, is really important. So as long as you are paying forward to the community that kind of raised you, doesn’t matter if it’s in college or in elementary school, as long as you’re doing something to help the community, I think it’s really important. Kids are very impressionable so as long as you’re there showing them a good smile and things of that nature, it’s always going to effect them in the long run,” UMD BMSE freshmen rep Joshua Strong said.

