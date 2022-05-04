Hibbing’s Bella Scaia Signs NLI for St. Catherine Volleyball, Softball

Scaia was a four-year varsity player on the Bluejackets volleyball team, appearing in every set of every match in the past three years.

HIBBING, Minn. – Wednesday morning, Hibbing’s Bella Scaia signed her National Letter of Intent to join the volleyball and softball teams at St. Catherine University.

Scaia says she plans to major in nursing, which will keep her extra busy while playing two sports at the college level.

“I’m very excited, but it’s definitely going to be a challenge. A little of me is nervous just because these past couple years in high school with COVID, I feel it’s not the exact learning experience for sure. But I know that St. Kate’s has a great program to help students and they have good tutors and stuff like that so I know I’ll be at a good place,” said Scaia.

Scaia was a four-year varsity player on the Bluejackets volleyball team, appearing in every set of every match in the past three years.