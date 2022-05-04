Local Restaurants Preparing for Busy Cinco de Mayo

Maya Mexican Restaurant in Hermantown will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and says they will have their normal happy hour plus several drink specials.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – It’s a busy time of year for restaurants with lots of big events coming up, including for Mexican restaurants across the Northland as they gear up for one of their busiest days of the year: Cinco de Mayo.

Management over at the Maya Mexican Restaurant located in Hermantown says they’re excited to once again celebrate the holiday with their customers in person. And with UMD graduation and Mother’s Day also taking place this weekend, the restaurant is preparing for a packed house throughout the day.

“It brings a lot of joy to me, to my family, it brings a lot of joy to everybody here just because two years ago we were doing just takeouts so now that we can finally do our thing and have people sit down and give them the full experience, it’s kind of nice. It’s a week that we kind of expect every year and are excited for,” floor manager Siji Gonzalez said.

Maya Mexican Restaurant will be open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and says they will have their normal happy hour plus several drink specials.