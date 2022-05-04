Smelt Parade Set to Return to Duluth’s Lakewalk This Weekend

To prepare, workshops have been held at the Duluth Art Institute in Lincoln Park where families can stop by to make a variety of costumes and accessories to wearing during Sunday's festivities.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, a popular parade along the Lakewalk is returning after a two-year hiatus.

“You don’t have to have a costume but we’ve just found that it’s more fun if you have a costume. So we have supplies and materials here and a lot of people have made crowns for their children or they’ve made little smelt puppets that they will dance along the Lakewalk for the parade,” founder of the Duluth Smelt Parade Jim Ouray said.

They will also hold a few more workshops Friday and Saturday from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Duluth Art Institute in Lincoln Park, before the Smelt Parade takes place on Sunday.