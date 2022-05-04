St. Luke’s Nurses Recognized as National Nurses Week Nears

DULUTH, Minn. – May 6 is the start of National Nurses Week, and St. Luke’s is bringing attention to these employees.

One of them is Michelle Bauer, who has worked at their birthing center the past three years. She has assisted in over 20 births and helps to educate mothers on what to do with their newborns.

While COVID brought along new challenges such as visitor restrictions, Bauer says seeing patients being more vulnerable than normal made her appreciate her work more. “Just being there for them and knowing that everything is going to be okay and we’re going to work through this and that they are safe here, that has been really beneficial and I think they have learned to trust us with that.”

Overall, Bauer says every nurse deserves recognition for the work they do. “As a nurse we devote our lives for the betterment of the lives of others, and that is something I feel really strongly about. So if you know a nurse or have had a nurse recently or a family member, go ahead and recognize them for Nurses Week and say thank you.”

Bauer began as a certified nursing assistance in 2009, and became a registered nurse in 2015. While she has been in the neurology and inpatient pediatrics unit, she plans to remain in the birthing unit.