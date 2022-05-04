Taco Bell Coming to Tower Avenue in Superior

Ground just broke on the new development within the past few days. The plan is to have the restaurant completed sometime this summer.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Good news for Taco Bell lovers who live in Superior: the fast food franchise will have a new location in the city.

Ground just broke on the new development within the past few days. The location is over at 3541 Tower Avenue. This will be the first Taco Bell for Superior, while Duluth already has a couple.

