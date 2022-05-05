Adolfson and Peterson Construction Holds Inaugural Charity Bean Bag Tournament

The money raised from Thursday's event were being donated to the Northern Lights Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, dozens of people gathered at Clyde Iron Works for a bean bag tournament to raise money for charity.

Adolfson and Peterson Construction held an inaugural bean bag tournament Thursday afternoon with proceeds being donated to the Northern Lights Foundation. Members with AP Construction says they’re committed to giving back to the local community and Thursday’s event gives them the chance to help the Duluth-based organization that provides financial support to families of children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Part of what we do for construction is just more than bricks, sticks and mortar. We like to give back to the community. We wanted to do something that’s a little different. It’s one of those games that everybody can play, there’s really no skill level to it or anything like that so anybody can come and just have fun and it’s great competition. Construction industry supporting a great event,” director of operations for Adolfson and Peterson Construction Patrick Sims said.

The winner of the tournament received a trophy while the top three teams took home a cash prize. AP Constructions says they hope to hold more of these events every year.