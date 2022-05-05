Arrowhead Youth Games Return to UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Arrowhead Youth Games returned to UMD Thursday.

Over 300 elementary and middle school students from 22 schools, each with a physical or cognitive disability, took part in over a dozen different activities adapted to their skill levels, ranging from dancing and wheelchair races, to bicycling and bowling.

“Every year it’s a lot of work to bring all this stuff in,” says Leigh Ann Viche, a developmental adaptive physical education teacher in the Duluth School District, “and when the kids finally come it’s all worth it. It’s really excited to see all the kids and excitement. We have over 100 volunteers here volunteering also, so it’s a very well run activity and a great experience for the kids.”

Viche adds the past few years of having the event be virtual due to COVID didn’t provide the same excitement of being in person at UMD, while helping to teach kids they can be active no matter their skill level. “Moving is good and lifelong recreation so that a healthy lifestyle, so that they can find something they can enjoy. No matter what their abilities are there’s always something that they can do to have recreation and have success.”

The games are run by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute – Northland. Program Coordinator Mark Hanna says they couldn’t run a day like this without the assistance of school staff and students from UMD and Saint Scholastica volunteering.

“They are going home with a lifelong memory,” says Hanna, “of seeing the smiles, making it happen for these kids, and seeing those aha moments in life right here, happening right now. So it’s a fantastic time.”

Hanna adds they are prepared to continue this event, which is now entering its fourth decade, for years to come. “It’s kind of an end-of-the-year field trip for the students. The teachers love to get out, and on a day like today, I don’t know if we will hit 60° or not, but its bright sunshine and we’re loving it. Who doesn’t want to be outside and enjoying it?”