Bucktales Opens Bar in Shorty’s For Cinco de Mayo

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cinco de Mayo has an extra meaning for Bucktales, as they are celebrating at their newest location.

They have been spending the past month transforming the building that formerly housed Shorty’s Pizza on Tower Avenue in Superior. That business closed down last year due to staffing issues.

“We will mix in a little of both menus,” says Owner Dee Morales, “the Mexican, the pizzas, and also Shorty’s is famous for its smoked meats. I think everything is going to be just fine, but you never know.”

Morales says the bar will be open with drink specials on May 5, but people can see what the cantina portion will look like. That will open up May 13. “A lot of people are happy about it. I’m happy too.”

Morales adds the transition will mean their current location on Highway 35 near Pattison State Park won’t be available for the near future. “Some people are a little sad that I’ll be shutting down my other location for a few weeks, a month. But we will be back there, just that we need to get this location ready.”

Once the cantina is ready, both this and the bar will open at 2 p.m. every day. Morales says there are plans to expand hours with a lunch menu sometime in the future.