Flower Shops Busy Preparing for Mother’s Day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mother’s Day is just a few days away which means places like flower shops are gearing up for a busy weekend.

The owner of Artistic Florals by Leslie located on Tower Avenue in Superior says her business has been busy for a while now preparing for Sunday. Leslie tells us she tries to make sure they’re staffed properly and that she has enough plans in stock so customers can find the perfect gift for the mom or matronly figure in their life.

“It could be an aunt that maybe took care of you, it could be a grandma, anyone that receives flowers on mother’s day, it’s really exciting. Our driver said it’s kind of a fun holiday because you get a lot of smiles,” owner Leslie Hietala said.

Leslie says they’re still taking orders if you need a gift for Sunday or to stop by and see what grab and go boutiques they have available.