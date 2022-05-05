Former UMD Men’s Hockey Captain, Esko Native Karson Kuhlman Named to U.S. Men’s National Team

The IIHF world championships will begin next Friday in Finland.

COLRADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former UMD men’s hockey captain Karson Kuhlman has been named to the U.S. men’s national roster that will compete at the IIHF men’s world championships.

The Esko native has split time this season in the NHL with the Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken. This past weekend, Kuhlman played in his 100th career NHL game.

