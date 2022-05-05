Northland Umpire Development Alliance to Host Free Training Sessions for Youth Umpires

The sessions will take place Sunday May 8th and Saturday May 14th at the Wheeler Fields in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Umpire Development Alliance will be hosting training sessions for new baseball officials.

The sessions will focus mainly on younger-aged umpires. Organizers say the older officials need to do a better job of passing the torch to the younger generation in order to reverse the damage done by the nationwide shortage of umpires.

“Our group has already demonstrated that we can do that successfully and retain those officials as opposed to the old guard, where they would hand you a whistle and a striped shirt and pat you on the back and say good luck and that just hasn’t been a recipe for success. So we’re trying to change that pattern and give these kids the tools they need to be successful and let them advance at a comfortable pace for them,” NUDA founder Chad Clore said.

The sessions will take place Sunday May 8th and Saturday May 14th at the Wheeler Fields in Duluth. Advance registration is not required. For more information, click here.