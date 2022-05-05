Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club Adding Summer Outdoor Activities

Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club is adding pickleball, bocce ball, volleyball, bean bags, a tiki bar and an event center to be ready this summer.

DULUTH, Minn. – With it continuing to get warmer out, the Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club is getting ready to unveil some new renovations to help people enjoy those summer days.

The facility already featured a 9-hole course and beach, but is adding pickleball, bocce ball, volleyball, bean bags, a tiki bar and an event center to be ready this summer. They say they’re adding these different features so families can stop by and enjoy a variety of activities right on the lake.

“It’s nice where families can come with their kids, the kids can swim, they can play on the playground, there’s things for them to do. With the new pickleball and bocce, the leagues are filling up. There’s been an increase since COVID, everybody’s doing activities outside and that’s what we’re going to try to capitalize on,” owner of the Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club Dianne Anderson said.

The courts will be done by June 1 with summer leagues starting that week. The events center and tiki bar are set to open July 1. To learn more about the summer leagues or to sign up, visit their website.