Prep Baseball: Duluth Marshall, Duluth East Victorious at Home

It was a great day on the diamond for the Hilltoppers and the Greyhounds.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team would scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to get the win over Grand Rapids 9-4 Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

In other prep baseball action, Duluth East used a strong start to get the home win over Hermantown 11-4.