Registration Open for Summer Football Camp Hosted by Vikings Fullback, Denfeld Alum CJ Ham

All proceeds will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.

DULUTH, Minn. – Next month, one of the most popular summer camps in Duluth is making its return.

Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth Denfeld alum CJ Ham announced this week he is bringing back his football camp to Public Schools Stadium. The camp will have two sessions on June 11th. The morning will be grades 1st through 4th and in the afternoon for grades 5th through 8th. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a snack, plus an autograph and photo with Ham. All proceeds will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.

Space is limited. If you would like to sign up, click here.