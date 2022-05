Strong Second Half Powers Duluth Girls Lacrosse Past Hermantown/Proctor

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth girls lacrosse team scored nine goals in the second half as they knocked off Hermantown/Proctor 14-7 Thursday afternoon at Public Schools Stadium.

The Wolfpack will be back in action Saturday at home against Rocori.