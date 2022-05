UW-Superior Softball Drops UMAC Playoff Opener to Minnesota Morris

The Yellowjackets move on to face Northwestern Friday morning to try and dig out of the bottom of the bracket.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Minnesota Morris scored two runs in the fifth inning as they held on to beat UW-Superior 2-0 in the opener of the UMAC softball tournament Thursday afternoon.

The Yellowjackets move on to face Northwestern Friday morning to try and dig out of the bottom of the bracket.